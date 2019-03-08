Win

Win free tickets to enjoy Christmas concert in Weston

Viennese Strauss Christmas Gala.Picture: Weston Playhouse Weston Playhouse

The British Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will return to Weston with their popular Christmas gala, and the Mercury is offering readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

A vintage selection of sparkling Strauss waltzes, Christmas music and songs from Vienna will be performed next month.

Music from Viennese composers Lehar, Kalman, Romberg and Stolz will spice-up the evening, and the performance promises to be a 'great way to start the festive season' in Weston.

Traditional holiday music will also be played, including a rendition of The Christmas Festival Overture by composer Leroy Anderson.

Some of Strauss' greatest works, including Blue Danube, Thunder and Lightning Polka will be played, as well as Tritsch Tratsch Polka.

The British Philharmonic Concert Orchestra was formed in 1998.

The orchestra has toured Britain, as well as attending events such as Lincoln Castle Proms, Canizaro Festival and the Royal Automobile Country Club Epsom.

The British Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will perform A Viennese Strauss Christmas Gala at Weston Playhouse on November 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £25, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or call 01934 645544.

* The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to see A Viennese Strauss Christmas Gala on November 26 at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below by 10am on October 31.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering the draw, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

