Five Things To Do This Weekend

grand pier fireworks (c) copyright newzulu.com

Romance is in the air this week and there are several things to do this weekend which you will love.

From watching the sky turn a beautiful colour to dancing the night away, there is plenty to do this week.

* A zumbathon for a very worth cause will be held on the Bournville on Saturday afternoon.

The fundraiser will raise money for Bristol boy Emil Jazurek who is 16 months old.

His parents need to collect £20,000 to take him for specialist treatment because acute flaccid myelitis has left him paralysed from the neck down.

The event will be held at the primary school, in Selworthy Road, from 1-2.30pm.

* Saturday night will go with a bang, thanks to the Grand Pier.

It is holding a fireworks event on Weston seafront at 6.30pm.

The spectacle will be visible from the promenade but the best entertainment can be enjoyed on the pier itself with unlimited rides on offer with tickets purchased.

Tickets, priced £7.50, are available at www.grandpier.co.uk or on 01934 620238.

* A Valentine’s ball will be held in Weston on Saturday evening.

Love will be in the air at the Winter Gardens as couples have the chance to dance the night away.

The red carpet will be rolled out at 7.30pm and once inside couples can enjoy the delights of Double Chocolate’s entertainment.

Tickets, priced £29.95-49.95, are available at www.tickettailor.com/events/reaperevents

* Eggheads can enjoy a charity quiz on Saturday evening.

To raise funds for the Birnbeck Regeneration Trust, a fish ‘n’ chip supper and a quiz will start at 7.30pm.

It will be held at the Workingmen’s Club, in Orchard Street, and tickets, priced £10, will be available on 07597 807008.

* Following the ball the night before, the Winter Gardens will play host to a second musical event on Sunday.

The Watoto Children’s Choir will take centre stage for a concert at 4pm.

Entry is free but places can be reserved at www.westonwintergardens.co.uk