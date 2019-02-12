Advanced search

Five Things To Do This Weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:01 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 15 February 2019

<p> grand pier fireworks</p>

grand pier fireworks

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Romance is in the air this week and there are several things to do this weekend which you will love.

From watching the sky turn a beautiful colour to dancing the night away, there is plenty to do this week.

* A zumbathon for a very worth cause will be held on the Bournville on Saturday afternoon.

The fundraiser will raise money for Bristol boy Emil Jazurek who is 16 months old.

His parents need to collect £20,000 to take him for specialist treatment because acute flaccid myelitis has left him paralysed from the neck down.

The event will be held at the primary school, in Selworthy Road, from 1-2.30pm.

* Saturday night will go with a bang, thanks to the Grand Pier.

It is holding a fireworks event on Weston seafront at 6.30pm.

The spectacle will be visible from the promenade but the best entertainment can be enjoyed on the pier itself with unlimited rides on offer with tickets purchased.

Tickets, priced £7.50, are available at www.grandpier.co.uk or on 01934 620238.

* A Valentine’s ball will be held in Weston on Saturday evening.

Love will be in the air at the Winter Gardens as couples have the chance to dance the night away.

The red carpet will be rolled out at 7.30pm and once inside couples can enjoy the delights of Double Chocolate’s entertainment.

Tickets, priced £29.95-49.95, are available at www.tickettailor.com/events/reaperevents

* Eggheads can enjoy a charity quiz on Saturday evening.

To raise funds for the Birnbeck Regeneration Trust, a fish ‘n’ chip supper and a quiz will start at 7.30pm.

It will be held at the Workingmen’s Club, in Orchard Street, and tickets, priced £10, will be available on 07597 807008.

* Following the ball the night before, the Winter Gardens will play host to a second musical event on Sunday.

The Watoto Children’s Choir will take centre stage for a concert at 4pm.

Entry is free but places can be reserved at www.westonwintergardens.co.uk

Most Read

Worle teenager died from multiple injuries after being struck by train

Evie Wright.

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

Weston house burgled twice in one week

Burglars targeted the house twice in one week.

Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Five Things To Do This Weekend

<p> grand pier fireworks</p>

Headteachers slam ‘bamboozling’ performance tables

GCSE Exam Results: Priory Community School. Nancy Smith, Melissa Garfield and Lauren Sinclair.

Cash stolen in overnight break-in at Weston Hospicecare shop

Weston Hospicecare’s Milton Road shop assistant manager Cat Murphy, manager Diane Poulson, area manager Lisa Johns and retail director Gemma Turner outside the burgled shop.

‘Devastated’ family pay tribute to ‘kind’ teenager killed in crash

Cameron McQuarrie. Picture: Avon and Somerset police

Man in hospital after flipping car in Weston

The car was left on its roof. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists