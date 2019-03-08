Five Things To Do This Weekend – Six Nations finale

England's Billy Vunipola during the training session at Twickenham Stadium. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire. PA Wire

A weekend of celebrations could be in store on Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend is the best in the calendar for rugby fans, but even if sport is not your thing, there is plenty taking place in Weston and Worle to ensure you make the most of the two-day break from work.

* This weekend will see the Six Nations rugby championship come to a close.

Wales are on the verge of a Grand Slam, but opponents Ireland will not give up easily as they have title aspirations of their own.

But England could also claim the championship if they beat Scotland at Twickenham and the result in Cardiff goes their way.

Bars and rugby clubs across Weston will be showing the sport throughout Saturday afternoon.

* If the rugby goes Ireland way on Saturday, it is likely to kick the St Patrick’s Day celebrations off in style.

The Ebdon Arms will be getting into the spirit of the occasion with an Irish-themed party on Saturday.

It will run from 10am-11pm at the pub, in Lilac Way.

* The need to keep our streets clean will be made clear during a litter-pick this weekend.

Volunteers in Worle will meet at Castle Batch Primary School, in Rawlins Avenue, at noon.

Equipment, including gloves, will be provided.

* A trip down memory lane will be provided in Weston this weekend too.

The Winter Gardens, off the Italian Gardens, will play host to a musical evening featuring classic tunes from the 1940s and 50s.

It will begin on Saturday at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced from £18.50, are available at www.wintergardens.co.uk

* A charity quiz will be held on Sunday evening in Worle.

The Nut Tree, in Ebdon Road, will be firing questions at punters from 7pm.

Entry costs £2.50 per team and will be in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind association.