Advanced search

Five things to do: The Men's March is back

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 March 2020

Walkers setting out on the Weston Hospicecare Men's March.

Walkers setting out on the Weston Hospicecare Men's March.

Archant

With the weather beginning to warm up, we have put a list of events which you can take part in this weekend.

Walkers setting out on the Weston Hospicecare Men's March.Walkers setting out on the Weston Hospicecare Men's March.

There was expected to be a big sleep out event at The Italian Gardens today but the event has been postponed until further notice.

For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2WbaxgG

*The local producers market is back, in High Street, on Saturday.

Lots of food produce will be on offer throughout the day.

*On Saturday there will also be a Men's March starting at the Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, from 11am-7pm.

The 10-mile walk sponsored by Thatchers Cider, is in a bid to raise money for Weston's Hospicecare.

Last year the inaugural event saw up to 170 men and boys of all ages join the challenge.

Entry is £18.50 for adults which includes a pint of Thatchers, a pie and a souvenir pint glass.

Children can enter for £12.50, which includes a soft drink and pie.

There is a limited number of places available on the day.

You can register by logging on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/mensmarch

*The Kings Of Motown will be performing at the Winter Gardens, in Royal Parade, on Saturday at 7pm.

They will be performing all the Motown hits from Heard It Through The Grapevine to Dancing In The Street.

Tickets, priced from £10 are available to purchase at www.westonwintergardens.co.uk or on 01934 411100.

*The Chelis Theatre Company will be performing Cinderella at the Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street.

The pantomime brings back the timeless story of the fairy tale princess with songs, dances and audience participation.

Cinderella will be staged at 3pm and 7pm.

Tickets, priced £9-11, can be purchased at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk

*The messy workshops are back this Sunday at the museum, in Burlington Street, with sessions running from 10am-3pm.

The theme for the session is a science workshop.

Tickets for children, aged four and over, cost £5 per person.

They are available to purchase from www.westonmuseum.org

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Weston hospital full to capacity due to increase in demand

There were no spare beds at the hospital last week.

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Pub’s petrol station plans successful on appeal

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Weston hospital full to capacity due to increase in demand

There were no spare beds at the hospital last week.

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Pub’s petrol station plans successful on appeal

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston have found a way to win games ahead of Yate Town says manager Bartlett

Westons home match with Yate Town will be the first at The Optima Stadium since February 11. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Hornets set to relish their match with Thornbury says coach Richardson

Hornets coach Jon Richardson after their win over Devenport Services.

Five things to do: The Men’s March is back

Walkers setting out on the Weston Hospicecare Men's March.

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Two men arrested after break-in at family printing business

Two men have been arrested following the incident.Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24