Five things to do: The Men's March is back

Walkers setting out on the Weston Hospicecare Men's March. Archant

With the weather beginning to warm up, we have put a list of events which you can take part in this weekend.

There was expected to be a big sleep out event at The Italian Gardens today but the event has been postponed until further notice.

For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2WbaxgG

*The local producers market is back, in High Street, on Saturday.

Lots of food produce will be on offer throughout the day.

*On Saturday there will also be a Men's March starting at the Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, from 11am-7pm.

The 10-mile walk sponsored by Thatchers Cider, is in a bid to raise money for Weston's Hospicecare.

Last year the inaugural event saw up to 170 men and boys of all ages join the challenge.

Entry is £18.50 for adults which includes a pint of Thatchers, a pie and a souvenir pint glass.

Children can enter for £12.50, which includes a soft drink and pie.

There is a limited number of places available on the day.

You can register by logging on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/mensmarch

*The Kings Of Motown will be performing at the Winter Gardens, in Royal Parade, on Saturday at 7pm.

They will be performing all the Motown hits from Heard It Through The Grapevine to Dancing In The Street.

Tickets, priced from £10 are available to purchase at www.westonwintergardens.co.uk or on 01934 411100.

*The Chelis Theatre Company will be performing Cinderella at the Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street.

The pantomime brings back the timeless story of the fairy tale princess with songs, dances and audience participation.

Cinderella will be staged at 3pm and 7pm.

Tickets, priced £9-11, can be purchased at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk

*The messy workshops are back this Sunday at the museum, in Burlington Street, with sessions running from 10am-3pm.

The theme for the session is a science workshop.

Tickets for children, aged four and over, cost £5 per person.

They are available to purchase from www.westonmuseum.org