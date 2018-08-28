Advanced search

Win

WIN: Tickets to Weston-super-Mare 15th Model Railway Show

PUBLISHED: 19:00 31 December 2018

Visitors enjoying the Model Railway Show at Locking Castle Campus.

Visitors enjoying the Model Railway Show at Locking Castle Campus.

Archant

All aboard as Weston’s model railway show returns to the Campus Community Centre on January 13.

One of the biggest model railway shows in the country, the bi-ennual event sees enthusiasts from across the country come together to show off their creations, with 30 different displays promised.

There will be demonstrations from enthusiast groups, such as the Sandford Station Society, and the Weston N Gauge Society, as well as numerous trade stalls.

The charity event has so far raised £44,444 for Weston Hospicecare, and a further £2,500 for the Castle Kids Club since the first show in 2009.

The show’s newest sponsor Thatchers has treamed up with John Langley to create a limited edition train cart which will be available at the event, which features the Thatchers logo on a six wheel tanker cart, with all profits going to Weston Hospicecare

Organiser Keith Price said: “We have come from humble beginnings raising £600 at our first show in 2009, to just over £4,500 at the last one.

“I would like to break £5,000 with this show. It all goes to the hospice.

“It’s a great day but more importantly we are raising money for charity.

“We can’t do it without our sponsors, but more importantly the general public, we can’t do it without them, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Weston-Super-Mare Model Railway Show will be at The Campus, in Highlands Lane, at 10am on January 13.

Tickets, priced £2-£16 are available on the door.

* The Mercury has teamed up with Weston-super-Mare Model Railway Show to offer four lucky readers the chance to win a family ticket of tickets to the show on January 13.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below by 10am on January 9.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering the competition you agree to be contacted by Archant.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: How much money has the show raised for Weston Hospicecare so far?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Five times Weston was really weird in 2018

Some weird things happened in Weston this year...

Complaints after overflowing dog bins filled with cat litter and dirty nappies

Overflowing dog poo bins in Hutton have been filled with cat litter and dirty nappies. Picture: Sam Cooper

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Former merchant navyman and East India Docks worker from Barking dies aged 93

Robert Jefferson, who passed away on December 10 aged 93. Picture: Christine Patrick

Dagenham teen arrested after £8,000 worth of iPhones stolen

Officers stopped the Nissan Micra, which contained three teens thought to be involved with a theft on Boxing Day. Picture: ERPUS

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Four injured in Boxing Day car chase

The suspects, who refused to stop for police, were chased by officers and crashed into an oncoming car. Picture: @999London

Latest from the Weston Mercury

WIN: Tickets to Weston-super-Mare 15th Model Railway Show

Visitors enjoying the Model Railway Show at Locking Castle Campus.

Five times Weston was really weird in 2018

Some weird things happened in Weston this year...

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston-super-Mare artist’s studio plans submitted

Now vacated clothing shop Saltrock looks set to be converted into an artists studio. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists