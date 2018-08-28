Win

WIN: Tickets to Weston-super-Mare 15th Model Railway Show

Visitors enjoying the Model Railway Show at Locking Castle Campus. Archant

All aboard as Weston’s model railway show returns to the Campus Community Centre on January 13.

One of the biggest model railway shows in the country, the bi-ennual event sees enthusiasts from across the country come together to show off their creations, with 30 different displays promised.

There will be demonstrations from enthusiast groups, such as the Sandford Station Society, and the Weston N Gauge Society, as well as numerous trade stalls.

The charity event has so far raised £44,444 for Weston Hospicecare, and a further £2,500 for the Castle Kids Club since the first show in 2009.

The show’s newest sponsor Thatchers has treamed up with John Langley to create a limited edition train cart which will be available at the event, which features the Thatchers logo on a six wheel tanker cart, with all profits going to Weston Hospicecare

Organiser Keith Price said: “We have come from humble beginnings raising £600 at our first show in 2009, to just over £4,500 at the last one.

“I would like to break £5,000 with this show. It all goes to the hospice.

“It’s a great day but more importantly we are raising money for charity.

“We can’t do it without our sponsors, but more importantly the general public, we can’t do it without them, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Weston-Super-Mare Model Railway Show will be at The Campus, in Highlands Lane, at 10am on January 13.

Tickets, priced £2-£16 are available on the door.

* The Mercury has teamed up with Weston-super-Mare Model Railway Show to offer four lucky readers the chance to win a family ticket of tickets to the show on January 13.

