Win tickets to Nailsea and Backwell Beer and Cider Festival

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 June 2019

Nailsea and Backwell Rugby Club. Beer and cider festival.

Nailsea and Backwell Rugby Club. Beer and cider festival.

Archant

More than 160 beers and ciders along with gin, Pimm's and wine are on offer at Nailsea and Backwell Beer and Cider Festival.

The popular event is running from July 12-14 at the rugby club in West End Lane.

This year, the festival is raising money for the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC).

Ian Cantoni, community fundraising coordinator from GWAAC, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have been chosen by the Nailsea and Backwell Beer and Cider Festival committee as this year's charity.

"The people of Nailsea and Backwell have been so supportive of GWAAC's work in the local community and we can't wait to be a part of such a special event."

Since the first festival in 2004, the event has raised £120,000 for charities, and the size and popularity of the festival has increased each year.

Festival committee chairman Paul Turner said: "As with all our festivals, we create a party atmosphere, so everyone attending the festival will have a great time.

"The festival continues to be very popular, not only with the local community but we have people attending from Gloucestershire, Wales and Devon.

"This festival would not be possible without the support of our sponsors.

"We are really grateful to the sponsors who continue to help us each year and the new sponsors joining us this year."

The event at Nailsea and Backwell Rugby Club includes live music, a village full of children's activities and stalls.

Tickets, priced £10, are available from the rugby club, Maynews, Butterfly Travel and John Brown's or at www.nailseabeerand ciderfestival.co.uk

The rugby club has teamed up with the Mercury to give readers the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to the event.

