WIN tickets to see An Audience With Kate Humble in Weston

PUBLISHED: 18:30 18 January 2019

Chris Packham and Kate Humble, from the BBC's Autum Watch show, visited Topsham this week to film footage on the Exe Estuary

One of the nation’s best-loved television personalities, best known for her work on the BBC’s Springwatch programme, will talk at a Weston-super-Mare theatre next month about her interesting life and career.

Environmentalist and wildlife enthusiast Kate Humble will take to the stage at The Playhouse, in High Street, on February 1 at 7.30pm, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

On what promises to be a fascinating evening, the presenter and author will talk through her new book – Thinking On My Feet – which has earned rave reviews.

The book discusses the ‘therapeutic’ walks through mysterious forests and beautiful vistas she has enjoyed, and the positive effects walking can have on mental health.

Humble has enjoyed a long career in TV, featuring in several immensely popular shows including Countryfile and Animal Park.

But it is the 50 year old’s work on Springwatch and Autumnwatch for which she is most recognised.

Each year, the shows draw in millions of viewers, as Humble and her fellow experts give an insight into the lives of birds, bats, badgers and more.

The audience will enjoy plenty of anecdotes from life behind the camera and Humble’s work in far-flung places, and she will also shed a light on how her beautifully shot wildlife programmes are made.

Tickets, priced £22, are available on 01934 645544 or online at  www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kate Humble on stage on February 1 at 7.30pm.

