WIN tickets to see An Audience With Kate Humble in Weston

Chris Packham and Kate Humble, from the BBC's Autum Watch show, visited Topsham this week to film footage on the Exe Estuary Archant

One of the nation’s best-loved television personalities, best known for her work on the BBC’s Springwatch programme, will talk at a Weston-super-Mare theatre next month about her interesting life and career.

Environmentalist and wildlife enthusiast Kate Humble will take to the stage at The Playhouse, in High Street, on February 1 at 7.30pm, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

On what promises to be a fascinating evening, the presenter and author will talk through her new book – Thinking On My Feet – which has earned rave reviews.

The book discusses the ‘therapeutic’ walks through mysterious forests and beautiful vistas she has enjoyed, and the positive effects walking can have on mental health.

Humble has enjoyed a long career in TV, featuring in several immensely popular shows including Countryfile and Animal Park.

But it is the 50 year old’s work on Springwatch and Autumnwatch for which she is most recognised.

Each year, the shows draw in millions of viewers, as Humble and her fellow experts give an insight into the lives of birds, bats, badgers and more.

The audience will enjoy plenty of anecdotes from life behind the camera and Humble’s work in far-flung places, and she will also shed a light on how her beautifully shot wildlife programmes are made.

Tickets, priced £22, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kate Humble on stage on February 1 at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number, to Kate Humble Competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online via www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on January 25.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant about it. Archant’s competition rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

