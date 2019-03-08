Win

Win free tickets to Weston Lions' Real Ale And Cider Festival

Weston Lions Real Ale and Cider Festival Archant

The temperatures are rising and a fiesta of live music and scrumptious ales will take over Weston seafront in a fortnight's time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston Lions' Real Ale And Cider Festival always attracts thousands of people to the seafront and the spectacular event will no doubt prove a huge hit as it returns for a 12th time this month.

Dozens of wonderful ales, thirst-quenching ciders and tasty gins will be available for punters to try from July 26-28 and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to readers.

There will be a host of top music acts performing throughout the weekend too.

The festival, on the Beach Lawns, is being organised once again by Weston Lions.

A race night will kick off the celebrations on July 25, but it is already a sellout.

The beers and ciders though will be flowing though over the three following days, with almost 200 barrels set to be used throughout the event.

The event may be designed with fun in mind, but there is a serious element at its hear too.

The money raised through ticket sales and other means helps the Lions give back to the community through donations, which can range from a few pounds to several thousands.

Every day the festival marquee will open to visitors at 11am.

On the first two nights it will end at 10.30pm, after some entertainment. Last orders will be at 10.15pm.

And on July 28, following the presentation of Go Kids Go! cheques to worthy recipients helping youth groups, the beer will be on offer from 11am-5pm.

Tickets, priced £1-3, can be bought on the gate or at www.westonlionsrealalefestival.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with the Lions to offer three readers a pair of tickets each.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question below.

The deadline to enter is 10am on Tuesday.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant about it.

Competition entry