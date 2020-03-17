Winscombe choir set to appear on TV as part of St Patrick’s Day celebration

The non-audition choir group will appear on channel PBS and online in a St Patrick’s Day celebration.

A community choir in Winscombe is set to be broadcast on TV after headlining a concert, in Ireland.

Appearing on Irish television and online, March 17, Winscombe Community Singers will feature in a St Patrick’s Day celebration.

The North Somerset singers travelled to Armagh, Ireland for the performance at St Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral on March 7.

The choir’s musical director, Rachel Mason said: “Being invited to take part in such a prestigious event was such an honour, especially for a non-auditioned choir from a little village in Somerset.”

The choir has previously performed at The Royal Albery Hall, twice, as well as overseas at Carnegie Hall, New York on two occasions and Disneyland Paris.

Rachel added: “To be recognised by international concert organisers as being talented enough to sing alongside professional groups and headline the concert means a lot to us all.

“It’s a big confidence boost to the choir members and has put Winscombe on the musical map!”

Simon Page, one of the tenors in the choir, said :“performing for a televised concert was wonderful but nerve-wracking so we’re so glad to have Rachel conducting us to make us feel confident and comfortable.”