Win tickets to see night of slober-knocking wrestling action in Weston

High-flying action returns to Weston. Picture: CSF Archant

A night of bone-crunching, slobber-knocking wrestling action will be held in Weston next week.

The Combat Sports Federation (CSF) returns to Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Hutton Moor Road, on October 26 at 6pm for Saturday Night Slam - promising to deliver a thrilling night of high-octane action in the squared circle for wrestling fans.

The event will feature five bouts, with the likes of White Tiger, Jimmy Meadows, Dan Splash, Oliver Satchwell and Jack Starz involved.

The main event promises to deliver plenty of jaw-dropping moments as All Nations Champion JD Knight faces English Lion Eddie Ryan in a no-disqualification match.

The pair have plenty of history and are eager to put it all on the line in Weston.

CSF has been visiting Weston three times a year for more than 20 years, with many famous grapplers taking part, including Hacksaw Jim Duggan, MVP and MR Kennedy.

Organiser Stuart Natt said: "We have always received a fantastic response when we visit town.

"We can't thank our fans enough for the wonderful support in Weston over all these years. The company turns 21 years old in October and we have picked Hutton Moor Leisure Centre to host this special occasion."

Tickets, priced £11, are available on 01934 425900 or at www.wrestlingtickets.online

Competition entry