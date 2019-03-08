WIN: Tickets up for grabs as stars of wrestling return to Weston

High-flying action returns to Weston. Picture: CSF Archant

Slober-knocking, high-octane wrestling action will thrill a crowd in Weston this month, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away.

The Combat Sports Federation (CSF) returns to Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Hutton Moor Road, on July 20 at 6pm - promising an unforgettable night of entertainment for wrestling fans young and old.

The headline attraction at the Battle For The Belt event will be a 20-man Royal Rumble, where competitors will lock horns in search of glory.

The last-man-standing match will see wrestlers eliminated by being thrown from the ring to the floor, and the final wrestler left in the squared circle will walk away proudly holding the All Nations Heavyweight Championship.

The title is up for grabs after reigning champion Mark Andrews signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the world's most popular wrestling promotion.

With five bouts on the bill, stars like English Lion Eddie Ryan, Lomaxx, Dan Splash, Gilligan Gordan, JD Knight, and White Tiger are all certain to entertain a packed crowd.

Tickets, priced £11, are available from Hutton Moor's reception, or by calling 01934 425900.

Tickets are also available online by logging on to www.wrestlingtickets.online

The Mercury has teamed up with the CSF to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a family pass for the Battle For The Belt show at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre on July 20 at 6pm.

The pass includes four VIP seats and backstage passes so wrestling fans can meet their heroes after the event for photos and autographs.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Combat Sports Federation competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter at www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on July 11.

