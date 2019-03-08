Advanced search

WIN: Tickets up for grabs as stars of wrestling return to Weston

PUBLISHED: 15:36 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 05 July 2019

High-flying action returns to Weston. Picture: CSF

High-flying action returns to Weston. Picture: CSF

Archant

Slober-knocking, high-octane wrestling action will thrill a crowd in Weston this month, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away.

The Combat Sports Federation (CSF) returns to Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Hutton Moor Road, on July 20 at 6pm - promising an unforgettable night of entertainment for wrestling fans young and old.

The headline attraction at the Battle For The Belt event will be a 20-man Royal Rumble, where competitors will lock horns in search of glory.

The last-man-standing match will see wrestlers eliminated by being thrown from the ring to the floor, and the final wrestler left in the squared circle will walk away proudly holding the All Nations Heavyweight Championship.

The title is up for grabs after reigning champion Mark Andrews signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the world's most popular wrestling promotion.

With five bouts on the bill, stars like English Lion Eddie Ryan, Lomaxx, Dan Splash, Gilligan Gordan, JD Knight, and White Tiger are all certain to entertain a packed crowd.

Tickets, priced £11, are available from Hutton Moor's reception, or by calling 01934 425900.

Tickets are also available online by logging on to www.wrestlingtickets.online

The Mercury has teamed up with the CSF to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a family pass for the Battle For The Belt show at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre on July 20 at 6pm.

The pass includes four VIP seats and backstage passes so wrestling fans can meet their heroes after the event for photos and autographs.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Combat Sports Federation competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter at www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on July 11.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: The winner of the Royal Rumble match will receive which title?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Magic of Cher to entertain Playhouse

Believe - The Cher Songbook will be performed in Weston on July 27.

Nish Kumar pulls-no-punches at Bristol Comedy Garden

Ivo Graham, Nish Kumar, Lou Sanders and John Robins appeared at the big top for the thursday evening of Bristol Comedy Garden Picture: Bristol Comedy Garden

Final stage of Italian Gardens revamp will not be completed in 2019

The Royal Hotel behind the fountains in the Italian Gardens in Weston-super-Mare.

WIN: Tickets up for grabs as stars of wrestling return to Weston

High-flying action returns to Weston. Picture: CSF

REVIEW: WODS definitely made the boat rock with Guys & Dolls performance

The cast of Guys & Dolls. Picture: Stewart McPherson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists