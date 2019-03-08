Beer and cider festival this weekend

Yeo Valley Lions' annual beer festival. Archant

The beer and cider will flow at a festival this week.

Yeo Valley Lions organises a drinks festival every summer to raise money for causes it supports. It will be held at Claverham Village Hall, in Bishops Road, on Friday and Saturday.

A Lions spokesman said: "Over the past 16 years, our beer festivals have raised more than £90,000, the majority of which has been used to support local organisations and causes.

"With the addition of a gin bar, this year's event will be better than ever and enable us to continue to support a wide range of work in the local community and beyond."

Ticket-holders get a glass, tasting notes and the first pint free.

On Saturday, there will be a free afternoon session, starting at 1pm.

Festival tickets for the two 7.30pm evening sessions, priced £8-10, are available at AB's Motorcare, Yatton Newsmarket, Bishops Stores, Hodder's Family Butchers, the hall or at www.claverham-beer-festival.org.uk