Charity Christmas float to tour villages this year

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:00 AM December 9, 2020   
Father Christmas on the Yeo Valley Lions Christmas carol float.

Father Christmas will still tour around Yatton and the villages this year. - Credit: Yeo Valley Lions

Children will still be able to see Father Christmas this year as a charity's Christmas carol float will be touring villages. 

The Yeo Valley Lions carol float with Father Christmas on board is touring the villages in and around Yatton.

This year, it will be quite different due to coronavirus restrictions as the float will not be stopping but touring slowly around the roads bringing the joy of Christmas to villagers and their families.

Donations to the Lions will still be accepted by using the donation envelopes which the Lions have delivered to each house.

The floats are in a new place each night and have helped raise thousands of pounds for the Lions in recent years, which has then been put towards funding projects in schools, youth groups, charities and volunteer-run businesses.

