PICTURES: Activists march to end violence against women
- Credit: Melanie David
Members of Weston Soroptimists hosted 16 days of activism to end violence against women and girls.
This was part of the international day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women which began with a march from Weston Railway Station to Grove Park, to inaugurate a bench in memoriam to victims of domestic violence.
The group was accompanied by other Soroptimists from the region and representatives from Citizens Advice, North Somerset Council and Next Link.
The group marched through the town handing out bookmarks that describe good and bad relationships, and tied orange ribbons around the railings of a fountain in the park.
Weston mayor, Cllr James Clayton, joined the group where he unveiled the new bench at Grove Park, commemorating all those who have fallen victim to domestic abuse.
MP for Weston John Penrose also visited the park on Friday to tie a ribbon and pay his respects.
Orange ribbons will continue to be attached to fixtures in Grove Park until December 10.
