Coach drivers thanked for their efforts during Covid 'war zone'

Published: 10:00 AM May 12, 2021 Updated: 12:09 PM May 12, 2021

Twenty coach drivers from Bakers Dolphin will return to their jobs after helping ambulance services for more than a year. - Credit: Bakers Dolphin

A group of coach drivers from Weston's Bakers Dolphin will return to their posts after spending more than a year helping ambulance services throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty drivers from the firm have been praised for their dedication to Bristol Ambulance Emergency Medical Services (BAEMS) during the height of the pandemic.

BAEMS' chief operating officer, Rob Johnson said the conditions they often faced were like 'a war zone' as Covid-19 swept through the South West.

Mr Johnson said: “In April last year we began our partnership with Bakers Dolphin, to utilise their coach drivers on our patient transport services as part of our Covid resilience planning.

“Over the past 14 months, the additional staff have been invaluable in enabling us to increase our service provision to the NHS, as we jointly battled through the height of the pandemic.

"Everybody at Bristol Ambulance would like to say a huge, heartfelt, thank you for the supportive resilience they provided us within what, at times, could only be described as a war zone."

All 20 drivers will return to their usual posts at Bakers Dolphin as the travel industry begins to reopen under phase three of the Government's lockdown roadmap.

Paul Mansfield has been with the coach firm for close to a decade and called the experience 'a real pleasure'.

He said: “It has been a real pleasure to work for BAEMS and we have learnt a lot, made some friends along the way and met some amazing patients.”

Coaches will undergo a stringent cleaning regime to prepare for May 17's reopening.

A Bakers Dolphin spokesperson said: “So many people are desperate for a much needed, and well-deserved, change of scenery and our drivers cannot wait to meet up with some familiar faces, and new customers, as lockdown restrictions are eased and holidays can begin again."

