Historic pier suffers 'severe damage' after fire
A blaze which ripped through a Somerset town's historic seaside pier has caused 'severe' damage to the building.
Eight fire crews from Burnham and surrounding stations, including those in Cheddar, Bridgwater and Street, fought the blaze at the back of Burnham-on-Sea Pier yesterday afternoon (Thursday) after the fire was reported at 12.30pm.
The blaze was discovered at the rear of the building in the amusement arcade, and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said there is 50 per cent fire damage to the pier.
The fire was extinguished at around 4.40pm, and crews confirmed severe damage by fire, smoke and water to one of the UK's oldest illuminated seaside piers, which first opened just before World War One.
The service added that the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and investigations continue.
A spokesman for Devon Fire and Rescue said: "Fire engines attended a developed fire on the pier at 12.30pm yesterday following multiple calls from members of the public. Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and two main jets.
"At 1.36pm, a further three fire engines were requested for breathing apparatus. Avon Fire and Rescue Service sent a fire engine from Weston as well as their turntable ladder to support the incident.
"Crews added an additional hose reel jet a fog spike and a triple extension ladder.
"At 2.16pm, crews gained access to the fire in the wall cavity and were damping down hot spots. Western Power were requested to isolate the electricity.
"The incident was scaled down and the fire took place at the back of the amusement arcade. There is 50 per cent fire damage to the building.
"At 4.41pm, crews confirmed this as a timber-framed metal cladded amusement arcade with a fire at the rear. The fire was extinguished, and crews confirmed severe damage by fire, smoke and water.
"Crews used a total of 16 breathing apparatus sets, two main jets, two hose reel jets, a fog spike, triple extension ladder, thermal imaging cameras and small tools.
"The cause is undetermined at this time, and investigations continue."