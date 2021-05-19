Weston author secures Hollywood deal with third book

Published: 1:00 PM May 19, 2021

An author from Weston has published her third novel after pitching to Hollywood producer, Ken Atchity.

Vicki FitzGerald, a former regional journalist, and PR company director, followed her dreams to become a published author in 2017, with her debut crime thriller, Briguella.

Two years later, the mum-of-two flew to the Dublin Writers Conference to pitch her second draft manuscript, Kill List, for a novel adaption into a movie or TV series.

Ken Atchity, who has produced more than 30 Hollywood movies, including sci-fi shark blockbuster, The Meg, loved the concept and has published Kill List via Story Merchant Books.

Vicki said: “When the conference organiser approached me and said my name was the only one given to him by Ken for a film treatment, I was stunned.

“I prepared the plot breakdown and several months later, while recuperating in hospital from multiple leg fractures, my dream has come true. Ken offered to publish Kill List."

Kill List has already attracted numerous five-star reviews since publication. The pair are finalising the film treatment to pitch to Hollywood agents.

Kill List, Briguella, and Vicki’s memoir, Still Standing, are all set in Weston and feature landmarks and locations across North Somerset.