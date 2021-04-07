Welcome Back To Your High Street campaign to support Weston businesses

Published: 11:00 AM April 7, 2021 Updated: 11:18 AM April 7, 2021

Independent shops and eateries are being championed by North Somerset Council in a new campaign to celebrate the reopening of non-essential retailers.

The authority has launched its Welcome Back to Your High Street campaign to support businesses in the town centre which have faced months of coronavirus-related closures.

Many businesses have adapted to support customers during the pandemic, with click and collect services, local delivery and new websites. A number of restaurants and cafés have also been donating food to hospital staff and key workers and providing free school meals to families in the holidays.

The campaign will celebrate the contribution local businesses have made and help customers find out more about what Weston town centre has to offer.

Cllr Mark Canniford, executive member for business, economy and employment at North Somerset Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see how many local businesses have diversified during this winter lockdown and it’s time to show that there’s still plenty to enjoy in the town centre and that our independent offering is stronger than ever.

“We want to celebrate the businesses that have continued to meet the community’s needs as we focus on recovery, with Weston continuing to be a prosperous place to live, work and enjoy.”

Businesses taking part in the campaign include Loves Café, Christopher’s House of Chocolates, The Coffee House, Good & Proper, Weston Artspace, Weston Music Shop, Walker & Ling, Quilting in the Meadow, Weston Collective, the Grand Pier, Outdoors and Active, Your Houseplants, Push Barbers, the Craft Store and Weston Indoor Market.

The campaign, which has been paid for by the European Regional Development Fund, will enable businesses to show customers what they have to offer and highlight that Weston is a thriving place to visit.

More information about each business will be added to the SuperWeston page on Facebook and on Instagram.

Business owners have been photographed making the ‘W’ sign for SuperWeston. And award-winning local filmmaker Sally Low will also be releasing a film to show how businesses have been busy preparing for the reopening ahead of April 12.