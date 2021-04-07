News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Welcome Back To Your High Street campaign to support Weston businesses

Vicky Angear

Published: 11:00 AM April 7, 2021    Updated: 11:18 AM April 7, 2021
Business owners in Weston ready to reopen on April 12

Independent shops and eateries in Weston looking forward to welcoming customers back on April 12. - Credit: Paul Blakemore

Independent shops and eateries are being championed by North Somerset Council in a new campaign to celebrate the reopening of non-essential retailers. 

The authority has launched its Welcome Back to Your High Street campaign to support businesses in the town centre which have faced months of coronavirus-related closures. 

Loves Café.

Loves Café. - Credit: Paul Blakemore

Many businesses have adapted to support customers during the pandemic, with click and collect services, local delivery and new websites. A number of restaurants and cafés have also been donating food to hospital staff and key workers and providing free school meals to families in the holidays. 

More: Weston café raising funds to deliver meals to frontline workers.

The campaign will celebrate the contribution local businesses have made and help customers find out more about what Weston town centre has to offer. 

Quilting in the meadows

Quilting in the Meadows. - Credit: Paul Blakemore

Cllr Mark Canniford, executive member for business, economy and employment at North Somerset Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see how many local businesses have diversified during this winter lockdown and it’s time to show that there’s still plenty to enjoy in the town centre and that our independent offering is stronger than ever. 

“We want to celebrate the businesses that have continued to meet the community’s needs as we focus on recovery, with Weston continuing to be a prosperous place to live, work and enjoy.” 

Weston Collective

Weston Collective. - Credit: Paul Blakemore

Businesses taking part in the campaign include Loves Café, Christopher’s House of Chocolates, The Coffee House, Good & Proper, Weston Artspace, Weston Music Shop, Walker & Ling, Quilting in the Meadow, Weston Collective, the Grand Pier, Outdoors and Active, Your Houseplants, Push Barbers, the Craft Store and Weston Indoor Market. 

Sovereign Centre manager Jon Walton.

Sovereign Centre manager Jon Walton. - Credit: Paul Blakemore

The campaign, which has been paid for by the European Regional Development Fund, will enable businesses to show customers what they have to offer and highlight that Weston is a thriving place to visit. 

More information about each business will be added to the SuperWeston page on Facebook and on Instagram. 

Weston Indoor Market

Weston Indoor Market. - Credit: Paul Blakemore

Business owners have been photographed making the ‘W’ sign for SuperWeston. And award-winning local filmmaker Sally Low will also be releasing a film to show how businesses have been busy preparing for the reopening ahead of April 12. 

Weston-super-Mare News

