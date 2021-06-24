50 staff isolating after Covid outbreak at Weston pub
A JD Wetherspoon pub and hotel has been hit by a Covid outbreak - making it the second in the chain to recorded positive cases in Weston-super-Mare this week.
Cabot Court Hotel, on Knightstone Road, has wished four members of staff who have tested positive a speedy recovery as they self-isolate for 10 days.
A further 46 members of staff at the hotel have also been ordered to self-isolate for 10 days under the Government's close contact guidelines.
Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon told the Mercury: "We have not been asked to close the pub or hotel and they remain open.
"Given the number of staff temporarily unavailable for work, a smaller area of the pub and its outside area than normal is in use.
"We hope the pub can return to normal operation as soon as possible as the staff self-isolating return to work."
Recently, 10 members of staff at the Reeds Arms pub in Burnham were told to self-isolate after one tested positive for Covid.
Mr Gershon added: "Staff are conducting regular surface cleaning and numerous hand sanitisers are in place in the pub and hotel.
The operating procedures and hygiene practices implemented by the company mean that all hand contact points are frequently cleaned and sanitised throughout the day. Pubs are also thoroughly cleaned at the end of every trading day."