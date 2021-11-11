A petition launched to stop a 'tower block' being built near Prince Consort Gardens has received more than 1,000 signatures.

Presented to North Somerset Council yesterday (Tuesday), the petition calls for the council to prohibit the building of a 'multi-storey tower block' on the former Royal Pier Hotel site which was destroyed by fire in 2010.

The Birnbeck Conservation Group started a petition in June in order to protect the heritage of Birnbeck area, and to prevent what the group says would 'see one of Weston's primary beauty spots damaged'.

Supporters of Birnbeck Conservation Group in Prince Consort Gardens. - Credit: BCG

CNM Estates', who submitted plans in 2011 to turn the space into luxury apartments, own both the former hotel and Birnbeck island. The company sent a planning application in April to North Somerset Council to develop the area into housing and leisure facilities.

Cllr Mark Canniford was pictured being presented with the petition, said: "Many hundreds of people have added personal comments to the petition which speak to the shock and dismay that a high-rise block could even be contemplated.

"These comments underline the weight of the decision to be made in the interests of the Birnbeck conservation area and the heritage it so beautifully enshrines."

CNM's proposed 'eight-storey' development on the former hotel site has previously raised concerns from people regarding parking provisions and the unspoiled views of estuary.

An artist's impression of the Royal Pier Hotel concept. - Credit: CNM Estates

For more information email birnbeckconservationgroup.com.