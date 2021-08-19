Petition to stop 'tower block' being built on Weston seafront

Published: 7:00 AM August 19, 2021

For Sale signs on the hordings around the Royal Pier Hotel site. - Credit: Archant

People have united against plans to build a 'tower block' on Weston seafront.

Birnbeck Conservation Group has created a petition against CNM Estates' proposal to convert the former Royal Pier Hotel site into housing with a restaurant, bar and leisure facilities.

The petition has gained more than 600 signatures.

An artist's impression of the Royal Pier Hotel concept. - Credit: CNM Estates

The former hotel was demolished more than a decade ago after fires substantially damaged the building.

CNM owns the Birnbeck Road site, near the Prince Consort Gardens, and the conservation group wants to 'help protect the unique seascape, gardens, villas and Birnbeck Pier' - which CNM also owns - from 'such insensitive and overbearing development'.

A conservation group spokesman said: "The design is seen as completely unsympathetic to the area, with towering balconies dominating the gardens.

"The excessive scale and heritage setting are the main issues, and the petition calls for the height to be limited to that of the former hotel lost to fire. The scale also threatens major parking and traffic problems.

“Seeing people taking the trouble to sign-up and reading the heartfelt observations of those who have commented has made us all doubly determined.

"The campaign will now be expanded and we will work with all interested stakeholders to protect Birnbeck and Prince Consort Gardens, which as the petition demonstrates is a much-loved and highly-valued asset to Weston.”

CNM previously told the Mercury its proposal will 'help contribute to the regeneration of the town'.

Concerns have been raised over the parking provisions, whether the new development would affect people's views of the seafront from the Prince Consort Gardens and the possibility of construction causing disruption for nearby homeowners.

CNM is working alongside JLL Associates, Darling Associates Architects, Hydrock and Nicholas Pearson Associates to deliver the project.

Rupert Calvert of Darling Associates said: "We want to be drawing people to the seafront and pier, this is a great amenity for local people and businesses alike. Building work will not impact on the seafront walkway, we will be keeping that open during construction.

"We want to keep as much of the view out from the Prince Consort Gardens as much as possible. Part of what the scheme is trying to achieve is to reinvigorate that area to allow people to come up towards the island and really activate the seafront."

To sign the petition, log on to www.petitions.net/stop-the-tower-block and for more information email birnbeckconservationgroup@gmail.com