Chinese lanterns, tents and bird feeding could all be banned under new public orders

Lighting Chinese lanterns, assembling a tent, feeding seagulls and walking dogs without a lead in a 'controlled zone' could all be banned under new rules.

North Somerset Council (NSC) has outlined a range of draft plans to extend its reach of existing Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) across the district.

The council says PSPOs help 'protect' the local area and aid the police in 'dealing with' low-level anti-social disorder.

Included are proposals to ban aggressive begging, introduce the requirement to provide a name and address when an order is contravened, and define what constitutes a 'receptacle' when picking up dog foul.

Walking a dog without a lead on Worle Recreational Ground and Hutton Moor fields could soon also be banned as the space suffers from 'out of control' dogs.

Worle High Street 'controlled zone'. - Credit: NSC

The 'controlled zones' where these orders apply include Weston town centre and seafront, Worle High Street, Nailsea, Clevedon and area-wide.

A consultation will allow people to have their say on the proposals by completing an online questionnaire here which closes on April 8.

Another draft order would increase the allotted time dogs are allowed on the beach between Royal Sands and the pier, during May and September, to before 9am and after 7pm.

Weston's 'controlled zone' (shown in red) includes the town centre. - Credit: NSC

People may also be banned from swimming in Portishead Marina due to 'disruption' swimmers cause to residents in the area.

PSPOs were first introduced with much controversy by the coalition government in 2014 to allow local authorities to curb public nuisances on a particular geographical area by imposing conditions on their use.

Any authorised person can enforce these orders which includes a police constable and designated council staff.

Breach of these orders may result in warnings, a fixed penalty notice or in some cases, prosecution.

North Somerset Council first introduced PSPOs in 2017.

The council says the proposals have been drafted in response to concerns from residents and businesses. By widening existing PSPOs, the council is able to 'more effectively deal with a wider range of anti-social behaviour issues in our public spaces'.

The council's executive will then meet on April 27 to consider introducing the new orders.

