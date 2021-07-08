Could former restaurant become drive-thru burger facility?

Published: 7:00 AM July 8, 2021

A former restaurant on a Weston shopping estate could become a drive-thru burger joint.

Threadneedle UK Property, on behalf of Burger King, has applied to North Somerset Council for a change of use application for the former Frankie & Benny's restaurant on the Flowerdown Retail Park, in Aisecome Way.

An artist's impression of the proposed Burger Kind drive-thru. - Credit: Threadneedle UK Property

The old restaurant will see a single-storey front and side extension added to it, alongside amendments to the existing retail car park layout, provision of a drive-thru lane, alterations to the existing pedestrian footpath from Aisecome Way, the relocation of zebra crossings and alterations to the existing landscaping restaurant with a drive-thru takeaway facility.

A number of nationwide chain eateries have left Weston in the past year; Frankie & Benny's closed permanently last June, followed by Pizza Express confirming in August it had closed its Dolphin Square restaurant, alongside Prezzo leaving the same area this March, with Loco Mexicano relocating to the seafront.

The empty Prezzo, Pizza Express and Loco Mexicano units at Dolphin Square. - Credit: Henry Woodsford

The drive-thru unit will be located close to Costa Coffee and the recently-opened Card Factory.

The applicant said: "The proposal seeks to reactivate this previously employment-generating site to secure the long-term future of not just the unit but the wider Flowerdown Retail Park, which provides an important and varied retail, with complementary leisure offering, to Weston.

"The proposal represents an opportunity to welcome a new operator to the retail park, further enhancing the park's offer to local people, as well as the chance to visually uplift and upgrade the exterior of the building.

"During the challenging and uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic, Burger King has remained a strong employer and have sought to keep as many restaurants open as possible to retain jobs and to maintain their food offer.

"The proposal demonstrates the commitment by Threadneedle to support the vital function of this retail park in order to maintain and enhance the retail and complementary leisure offer for local people and to continue to support employment opportunities, which is particularly important during these difficult times."

Highways England and Avon and Somerset police did not object to the proposal while Weston Town Council leant its support to the scheme.

Burger King already has a takeaway in Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre.