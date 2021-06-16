Grand Pier sets new date for Wurzels gig

Published: 12:00 PM June 16, 2021 Updated: 8:44 AM June 18, 2021

The Wurzels were set to play at the Grand Pier on July 2. - Credit: Archant

The Grand Pier has announced that plans to host West Country favourites, The Wurzels will be moved back after a delay to the UK's Freedom Day plans.

The band were due to perform on July 2, kickstarting a busy summer schedule at the Grand Pier which hopes to feature live music events every weekend.

In a Facebook post, the attraction released a statement confirming the postponement but said it hopes to welcome the band post-July 19 when restrictions are set to be loosened.

The statement read: "We are currently working with the band to set a new date and will release more info as soon as we know more.

"Existing ticket holders: All tickets already purchased will be automatically transferred to the new date."

Owner, Michelle Michael confirmed that the gig was a casualty of restrictions on events without table service, which the pier could not offer for the Wurzels visit.

A new date has since been set for the gig, with it now taking place on September 17.

As it stands, the vast majority of other events hosted by the Grand Pier's are set to go ahead without restrictions as they occur after the Government's newly set July 19 freedom date.