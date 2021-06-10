Covid-19: Number of Delta variant cases in North Somerset

Published: 11:44 AM June 10, 2021

Four cases of the Delta variant have been recorded in North Somerset. - Credit: Archant

Five people in North Somerset have tested positive for the Delta variant of coronavirus since it spread to the UK.

In the seven days up to May 29, figures show there 26 new cases of Covid-19 in the district – four of which were the Indian variant – now known as the Delta variant.

No cases have yet been detected in Somerset, Sedgemoor or Mendip.

Cases of the Delta variant across the UK have risen by 5,472 since last week to 13,760.

Coronavirus-in-numbers--Cases-rise-to-7-540-in-UK

Early evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of hospitalisation for the Delta variant, which has led to experts calling for the ease in lockdown restrictions on June 21 to be delayed to prevent a third wave of the virus.

Health leaders in North Somerset are urging people to continue following Covid guidance – washing hands thoroughly, wearing face masks and social distancing with those outside their own household as much as possible.