Meet the reality and talent show TV stars from Weston

Published: 3:10 PM June 25, 2021

Jake Cornish, Marvin Muoneke and Harrisen Larner-Main. - Credit: Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. TKASA and Archant.

As Jake hits our screens in Love Island 2021 on Monday, here's a reminder of who he is and a few other Weston personalities to appear on hit TV shows over the years.

Jake Cornish

Jake Cornish, aged 24 of Weston-super-Mare, will appear in Love Island 2021. - Credit: Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

Jake, a 24-year-old water engineer from Weston, has been named as the sixth contestant on ITV2's Love Island 2021.

He was in a relationship for seven years before lockdown hit and said now he's single, the opportunity is there, and he 'might as well take it by the horns and go for it'.

Jake wants to find someone loyal, find mutual respect and have good fun with in the Love Island villa.

He said he has 'always gone for blondes' and admits his dream woman is The Only Way is Essex (Towie) and The Mummy Diaries TV personality, Billie Faiers.

Harrisen Larner-Main

Harrisen Larner-Main performed at TKASA. - Credit: The King Alfred School, an Academy

Harrisen, who regularly showcased his skills on Weston’s live music circuit before the pandemic, was a contestant in ITV’s singing contest The Voice in 2019.

He got through to the knock-out stages of the show, but Molly Hocking became the eighth winner of The Voice UK that year.

Harrisen Larner-Main performing at Our Big Gig in 2013. - Credit: Archant

Harrisen sang Have A Little Faith In Me by John Hiatt in his blind audition, which aired in January 2019. His rendition wowed the crowd, with chart-topping judge Olly Murs turning his chair and choosing him to be on his team.

Harrisen told the Mercury it was ‘one of the happiest moments’ of his life.

Marvin Muoneke

Marvin Muoneke on stage at Loves Live On The Lawn in 2020. - Credit: Archant

Marvin, best known by his stage name Marvin The Jazzman, appeared with friend Dennis DeMille on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.

DeMille & Muoneké reached the Semi-Finals in series 12 of the show.

The pair performed as The Ratpackers, a nod to the famous group of entertainers nicknamed the Rat Pack, which included Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr among others.

Dennis DeMille and Marvin Muoneke - Credit: Submitted

Ahead of their turn on the big stage in front of the judges in 2018, the then 22-year-old Marvin said the show could 'potentially change both of our lives'.

Before the pandemic, Marvin regularly performed in venues around Weston - often with his trumpet - and described himself as a ‘the young man with an old soul’.