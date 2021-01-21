Mike begins monumental challenge for Weston-super-Mare causes

Published: 6:00 PM January 21, 2021

The founder of a Weston walking group has started the Lands' End To John O’Groats Challenge 2021.

Mike Jones, walk leader of Strollers Walking Group, is fundraising for two causes which are supporting the homeless and Weston General Hospital throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Strollers, a wellbeing and fitness walking group lead by Mike Jones - picture taken in October 2019. - Credit: Archant

Organised by Virtual Runner UK, people can run, swim, walk or cycle a minimum of 874 miles, following the same discipline throughout the challenge, during the year between January 1 to December 31.

MORE: Weston man launches walking group with Unite the Union

One of the causes Mike is collecting donations for is Weston’s Treats Café, in Meadow Street.

The team has been raising funds to provide freshly-cooked hot meals using quality ingredients which have been delivered to the homeless every Thursday throughout 2020.

Weston’s Treats Café team. - Credit: Mike Jones

Café manager, Ricky Bodalia, said: “We have fed more than 500 people since the first lockdown.

"Last month's funds helped us to deliver free Christmas dinners for families an people with mental health in Weston’s emergency hostels over the holiday season to help prevent homelessness."

“We would also like to take some of the pressure off our local food bank who have struggled for volunteers and donations during the pandemic.

"By providing wholesome, nourishing food which has been freshly cooked, this project will help to reduce hunger and sickness while improving the mental health and wellbeing of local families who are facing homelessness in our community.”

Weston’s Treats Café team. - Credit: Mike Jones

Mike is also raising money for charitable cause Community Funding for Weston Hospital, organised by Elise Poynton.

The fundraiser is collecting £12,000 to support the hospital during the pandemic to help buy a ventilator and other vital equipment.

Charitable cause Community Funding for Weston Hospital, organised by Elise Poynton. - Credit: Mike Jones



Mike said: “Lots of people donate things to Elsie’s team to help and it’s amazing how the community have come together to make a difference to people's lives.

"Frontline workers are breaking their backs day in and day out to keep us all safe - these people are amazing.

“I want people to know that these groups of people are doing an amazing job in our community and I’m very proud to do this walk and try to raise money for two amazing local fundraisers.”

MORE: Widower set for charity walk for Macmillan in memory of wife Mandy

To support the Treats Café fundraiser, log-on to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/hot-meals-for-homeless-hostels-1

To give to Community Funding for Weston Hospital, log-on to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/westongeneralhospital