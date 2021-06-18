Revo Kitchen opens in Weston

Published: 5:55 PM June 18, 2021

After much anticipation, Revo Kitchen has opened along Weston's seafront - with its golf complex opening today (July 18).

Weston's latest diner, on Marine Parade, belongs to the owners of the Grand Pier, the AGM Holdings, who purchased the SeaQuarium site last year and began its transformation in February.

The restaurant comes with an on-site bakery and terrace which overlooks Weston Beach and features a mini-golf course.

Work to transform the previous SeaQuarium site started in February. - Credit: AGM

Owner, Michelle Michael is happy to report warm reviews after its soft opening on July 16.

She told the Mercury: "We have been very busy even without bookings. For now, we will remain walk-ins only and if there is room available we will welcome all residents.

"The feedback has been great and we love the environment we have created at the minute, there is a mix of all ages enjoying the place."

Revo's interior is split into two sections, one side used for the restaurant and terrace while the other side features a themed golf course.

Ms Michael added: "We have a piano player in the restaurant every evening and will be putting on themed nights, starting with a jazz theme on Sunday.

"The golf course looks amazing with its fluorescent, glow-in-the-dark effect, it really does suit all ages and we are always open to any feedback customers have for the next few weeks.

"People have been surprised with what is on offer and we are hopeful this can become a local hub for the community whether that is a place to meet new friends or host business events."

Michelle Michael hopes Revo can become a community hub for the town. - Credit: Archant

Revo is open seven days a week from 9am - late, with last food orders at 9pm and last drinks to be ordered at 10.30pm.

Neither Revo Kitchen nor Revo Golf will accept bookings for now, more information is available on the business' Facebook page www.facebook.com/revo.kitchenWSM



