RNLI lifeguards to start daily patrols at Somerset beaches

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 4:00 PM July 1, 2021   
RNLI lifeguard Katie Walker watching the water. 

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeguards will begin daily operations at Burnham-on-Sea and Berrow beaches from Saturday. 

Patrols will run between 10am-6pm throughout the summer until early September. 

The RNLI says 'large crowds' are already visiting the coast, and the charity's lifeguards in Somerset have been busy training with colleagues from Devon in preparation for the start of the busy summer season.

Burnham and Berrow beaches need traders for the next three summer seasons.Picture: Mark Atherton

RNLI lead supervisor, Luke Penman, said: "Our lifeguards have been working hard in the lead up to the beaches going live. This involves completing casualty care and equipment training, as well as regular fitness tests to make sure they are ready to help keep people safe.

"The lifeguards will also focus on preventing incidents happening in the first place and they will spend a lot of time talking to members of the public, educating them about how to keep themselves safe whilst enjoying the beach. 

"There is a real danger of soft sand and mud at Burnham-on-Sea. We urge anyone visiting the coast to always go to a lifeguarded beach between operational hours. Take time to read and understand the local signage pointing out hazards and any areas of danger. If you do go in the water, always go between the red and yellow flags which is the safest part of the beach for swimming."

Berrow Beach in winter. Picture: Sarah Doe

Claire Faun from Sedgemoor District Council said beach users are urged to follow safety signs at the beach and listen to any advice and warning information issued by Sedgemoor’s beach wardens and the RNLI Lifeguards.

She added: "RNLI lifeguards are fully trained in all aspects of beach safety, so if you have any questions please approach a lifeguard who will be more than happy to help or offer expert advice."

Burnham RNLI helped to rescue a woman found waist-deep in mud. Picture: Mike Lang

"If you find yourself or anyone else in trouble, please raise your hand and call for help. It is very important that you don’t try and attempt the rescue yourself – the situation could easily worsen and you could find yourself in trouble too."

If you see anyone in trouble on the coast or in the water, alert the lifeguards or call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

