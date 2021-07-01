RNLI lifeguards to start daily patrols at Somerset beaches
- Credit: RNLI / Nick Mailer
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeguards will begin daily operations at Burnham-on-Sea and Berrow beaches from Saturday.
Patrols will run between 10am-6pm throughout the summer until early September.
The RNLI says 'large crowds' are already visiting the coast, and the charity's lifeguards in Somerset have been busy training with colleagues from Devon in preparation for the start of the busy summer season.
RNLI lead supervisor, Luke Penman, said: "Our lifeguards have been working hard in the lead up to the beaches going live. This involves completing casualty care and equipment training, as well as regular fitness tests to make sure they are ready to help keep people safe.
MORE: RNLI steps up patrols on Burnham beach
"The lifeguards will also focus on preventing incidents happening in the first place and they will spend a lot of time talking to members of the public, educating them about how to keep themselves safe whilst enjoying the beach.
"There is a real danger of soft sand and mud at Burnham-on-Sea. We urge anyone visiting the coast to always go to a lifeguarded beach between operational hours. Take time to read and understand the local signage pointing out hazards and any areas of danger. If you do go in the water, always go between the red and yellow flags which is the safest part of the beach for swimming."
Claire Faun from Sedgemoor District Council said beach users are urged to follow safety signs at the beach and listen to any advice and warning information issued by Sedgemoor’s beach wardens and the RNLI Lifeguards.
Most Read
- 1 Shops could be demolished as plan submitted to downsize shopping area
- 2 Marine Lake reopens for the summer
- 3 MPs weigh in on constituency boundary changes set for 2023
- 4 Isolating staff rises to 75 in Weston Wetherspoons pub
- 5 Man charged after firearms incident in Weston town centre
- 6 'Remarkable' recovery for Weston shops after Covid
- 7 Covid vaccines available from walk-in clinics
- 8 Love Island 2021: Meet Jake Cornish
- 9 Weston-super-Mare Pride 2021 online launches this weekend
- 10 Proposals for Weston roads to make them safer for pedestrians and cyclists
She added: "RNLI lifeguards are fully trained in all aspects of beach safety, so if you have any questions please approach a lifeguard who will be more than happy to help or offer expert advice."
"If you find yourself or anyone else in trouble, please raise your hand and call for help. It is very important that you don’t try and attempt the rescue yourself – the situation could easily worsen and you could find yourself in trouble too."
If you see anyone in trouble on the coast or in the water, alert the lifeguards or call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.