M5 northbound closed after midnight crash

The M5 northbound was closed between junctions 21 for Weston and 20 for Clevedon - Credit: Google Street View

The M5 was closed this morning after a serious crash overnight.

Police said the northbound carriageway of the motorway was shut between junctions 21 (Weston-super-Mare) and 20 (Clevedon).

It is expected to remain closed into this morning's rush hour, a spokesperson said, while emergency services are at the scene of a crash which happened at just after midnight.

The B3133 Kenn Road is also closed in both directions.

"We’d advise road users find alternative routes," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

"There is a diversion (follow the solid triangle) via the A370 towards Bristol and the A4 to rejoin the M5 at junction 18 (Avonmouth)."

Meanwhile, they appealed for anyone with information which could help the police investigation to get in touch. Call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 005 of January 31.

This morning, National Highways said the closure was expected to continue 'for several hours'.