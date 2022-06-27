PICTURES: Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2022

Gallery

Thousands of people descended onto Weston over the weekend as families enjoyed air displays, re-enactments, a funfair and food.

Saturday and Sunday (June 25 & 26) saw scores of people flock to the beach as they eagerly awaited performances from the Gazelle Squadron to the iconic Red Arrows.

Weston Air Festival 2022. - Credit: Plaster Communications

As well as the air show, it was also Armed Forces Weekend where ex-servicemen and young cadets marched along the promenade to Beach Lawns.

Personnel then raised a flag and listened to Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe give a speech on the work of the military.

Weston Air Festival military parade. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Saturday saw heavy rain last for almost 20 minutes as the parade marched around midday, but it soon brightened-up as the day progressed.

Sunday's weather was much drier, hot and sunny too.

Families played on fun rides, bouncy castles and air soft guns, while also enjoying displays of old World War One and Two army vehicles.

Trade stands were a plenty, with candy floss, sweets and toys had by all.

The festivities ceased on Sunday - with even more visitors than the previous day - when RAF Red Arrows performed acrobatics in tight formations from 4.30pm.

RAF Red Arrows Weston Air Show 2022. - Credit: Paul Box

Red Arrows squadron leader and announcer Graeme Muscat - or Red 10 - was helicoptered into Weston and landed on the beach to commentate the display.

RAF Red Arrows announcer. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Traffic misery ensued however as hundreds of people tried to exit Beach Road car park. Motorists were left stranded for more than an hour as cars remained at a standstill on Marine Parade.

Crews from St John's Ambulance. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

