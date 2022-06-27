News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Gallery

PICTURES: Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2022

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 3:50 PM June 27, 2022
RAF Red Arrows Weston Air Show 2022.

RAF Red Arrows Weston Air Show 2022. - Credit: Paul Box

Thousands of people descended onto Weston over the weekend as families enjoyed air displays, re-enactments, a funfair and food. 

Saturday and Sunday (June 25 & 26) saw scores of people flock to the beach as they eagerly awaited performances from the Gazelle Squadron to the iconic Red Arrows. 

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. - Credit: Plaster Communications

As well as the air show, it was also Armed Forces Weekend where ex-servicemen and young cadets marched along the promenade to Beach Lawns. 

Personnel then raised a flag and listened to Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe give a speech on the work of the military. 

Weston Air Festival military parade.

Weston Air Festival military parade. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. - Credit: Plaster Communications

Saturday saw heavy rain last for almost 20 minutes as the parade marched around midday, but it soon brightened-up as the day progressed.

Sunday's weather was much drier, hot and sunny too. 

Weston Air Show 2022.

Weston Air Show 2022. - Credit: Paul Box

Weston Air Show 2022.

Weston Air Show 2022. - Credit: Paul Box

Families played on fun rides, bouncy castles and air soft guns, while also enjoying displays of old World War One and Two army vehicles. 

Trade stands were a plenty, with candy floss, sweets and toys had by all. 

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. - Credit: Paul Box

The festivities ceased on Sunday - with even more visitors than the previous day - when RAF Red Arrows performed acrobatics in tight formations from 4.30pm. 

RAF Red Arrows Weston Air Show 2022.

RAF Red Arrows Weston Air Show 2022. - Credit: Paul Box

Red Arrows squadron leader and announcer Graeme Muscat - or Red 10 - was helicoptered into Weston and landed on the beach to commentate the display. 

RAF Red Arrows announcer. 

RAF Red Arrows announcer. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

RAF Red Arrows at Weston Air Festival 2022. 

RAF Red Arrows at Weston Air Festival 2022. - Credit: Harry Dayment

RAF Red Arrows at Weston Air Show 2022.

RAF Red Arrows at Weston Air Show 2022. - Credit: Paul Box

Traffic misery ensued however as hundreds of people tried to exit Beach Road car park. Motorists were left stranded for more than an hour as cars remained at a standstill on Marine Parade. 

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams.

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams.

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Crews from St John's Ambulance.

Crews from St John's Ambulance. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. - Credit: Plaster Communications

RAF Red Arrows Weston Air Show 2022.

RAF Red Arrows Weston Air Show 2022. - Credit: Paul Box

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. - Credit: Plaster Communications

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. - Credit: Plaster Communications

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. - Credit: Plaster Communications

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. - Credit: Plaster Communications

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. - Credit: Plaster Communications

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams.

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. - Credit: Plaster Communications

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams.

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams.

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams.

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams.

Weston Air Festival 2022. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

RAF Red Arrows fly over Weston Bay. 

RAF Red Arrows fly over Weston Bay. - Credit: Paul Box

Weston Air Festival 2022.

Weston Air Festival 2022. - Credit: Plaster Communications


Weston Air Festival
Weston-super-Mare News

