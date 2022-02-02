Date set for charity superstore's grand opening

Weston Hospicecare has announced when its new superstore will open. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

A date has been set for the grand opening of a flagship superstore in the heart of Weston.

Weston Hospicecare announced last month it would be relocating to a larger site in Searle Cresent, which will feature a drive-thru donation point.

The charity's chief executive, Paul Winspear, said he was delighted its grand opening is edging closer.

"Weston Hospicecare is delighted to announce the grand opening of our new Superstore, Donation Centre and Community Hub at 10 Searle Crescent in Weston," he said.

“As a registered charity with just 20 per cent of our total funding coming from the NHS, the Hospice is highly dependent on our shops and fundraising activities to generate the other 80 per cent of our income needed to provide best possible end of life care to our patients, and to support their families and loved ones, throughout our area of North Somerset and Sedgemoor."

It is hoped that the move, to a former car showroom, will generate more funds for it to continue supporting people with life-limiting conditions.

Mr Winspear added: “The new location will not only provide a convenient drop-off point for our supporters to leave donations, and an attractive shop to browse, but will serve as the logistics base for our other 16 shops located in Weston town centre and in other nearby towns and villages.

“Our shops and donation centres are woven into our community as places of employment, opportunities for volunteering, recycling of your preloved items, and a great place to pick up a bargain."

The superstore is 'desperately looking' for volunteers to help fill 100 shifts in a variety of roles as it prepares to open seven days a week.

Weston Hospicecare has confirmed its grand opening will take place on February 18 at 10am.

Following on from this, regular trading hours will take place from 9am-6pm on Monday-Saturday and 10.30am-4.30pm on Sundays.

Both the superstore and donation centre will only be able to accept furniture stock donations initially with supporters asked to continue giving other goods to the rest of Weston Hospicecare’s charity shops.

To arrange a furniture collection, call 01934 621571 and to register interest in volunteering visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk