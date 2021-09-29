News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

North Somerset farm wins gold at Chelsea Flower Show

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:30 AM September 29, 2021   
Yeo Valley wins gold at Chelsea Flower Show with first ever fully organic exhibit.

Yeo Valley picked up a RHS Gold Medal at this year's Chelsea Flower Show. - Credit: Britt Willoughby Dyer

Yeo Valley picked up the prestigious  BBC / RHS People’s Choice Award at this year's Chelsea Flower Show for its exhibit inspired by the organic garden in its very own Blagdon-based farm.

The flower show has been showcasing the cutting edge of gardening for more than a century but Yeo Valley's garden was the first to be certified by the Soil Association as being fully organic.

The exhibit's designer told the Mercury that he had hoped the design would encourage visitors to explore making their gardens organic.

Tom Massey said: "We are over the moon to receive the People’s Choice Award, which is the cherry on top of what has been an unbelievable week.

"We set out to encourage the public to think about taking an organic approach in their own gardens and to show that if everyone takes small steps, it can lead to big change.

"In recent times when we have all been spending more time in our own gardens and really appreciating the value of nature, I think this message has really connected and we are thrilled that so many people liked the garden.” 

Blagdon-based Yeo Valley is the largest organic brand in Britain, and recently launched a recruitment drive across North Somerset.

MORE: Major recruitment drive launched in North Somerset

Most Read

  1. 1 M5 caravan park expansion approved
  2. 2 Weston Beach Race returns to Weston this weekend
  3. 3 Carers complete memory walk for Alzheimer's Society
  1. 4 Finance boss: What services should council cut for climate emergency?
  2. 5 Teacher wins award for making thousands of NHS masks during Covid
  3. 6 PICTURES: Weston Moonlight Beach Walk raises £25,000
  4. 7 Gates to be replaced as work continues to reopen Marine Lake
  5. 8 Weston's four-day Oktoberfest to begin next week
  6. 9 Man left with 'significant facial injury' following assault in Weston
  7. 10 Thousands enjoy eat:Weston food and drink festival

Sarah Mead is the creator of the company's six-and-a-half-acre organic garden which remains open to visitors from April 21 to October 31.

Yeo Valley Organic Garden

Yeo Valley Organic Garden - Credit: Yeo Valley Organic Garden

Mrs Mead was happy to share an insight into the South West with the rest of the world at Chelsea.

She said: "The experience of being part of Chelsea has surpassed anything I expected and to win the People’s Choice Award is the most amazing end to the week.

"We are so pleased that the garden captured the imagination of the public and that we could share our little slice of Somerset with the world. 

"We have been growing and farming organically for 25 years and we know the huge benefits it has for the environment, but now it seems that awareness of these benefits is growing.

"If our moment in the spotlight has helped inspire people to start taking steps toward going organic in their own gardens, then that’s a huge win for nature, our soil and our environment.”

Farming
Gardening
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crossville and First Bus vehicles in the town centre.

Changes to bus services in Weston

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
A cheque was presented to Weston Hospicecare from Home Bargains.

Home Bargains store opens after £1million investment

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Windwhistle attendance prize to Aisha

Pupil awarded new bike for attending every lesson

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Modern white and grey render and glass exterior beach-house with external stairs and decking.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Luxurious three-bedroom house overlooking Weston seafront

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon