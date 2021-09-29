North Somerset farm wins gold at Chelsea Flower Show

Published: 11:30 AM September 29, 2021

Yeo Valley picked up the prestigious BBC / RHS People’s Choice Award at this year's Chelsea Flower Show for its exhibit inspired by the organic garden in its very own Blagdon-based farm.

The flower show has been showcasing the cutting edge of gardening for more than a century but Yeo Valley's garden was the first to be certified by the Soil Association as being fully organic.

The exhibit's designer told the Mercury that he had hoped the design would encourage visitors to explore making their gardens organic.

Tom Massey said: "We are over the moon to receive the People’s Choice Award, which is the cherry on top of what has been an unbelievable week.

"We set out to encourage the public to think about taking an organic approach in their own gardens and to show that if everyone takes small steps, it can lead to big change.

"In recent times when we have all been spending more time in our own gardens and really appreciating the value of nature, I think this message has really connected and we are thrilled that so many people liked the garden.”

Blagdon-based Yeo Valley is the largest organic brand in Britain, and recently launched a recruitment drive across North Somerset.

Sarah Mead is the creator of the company's six-and-a-half-acre organic garden which remains open to visitors from April 21 to October 31.

Yeo Valley Organic Garden - Credit: Yeo Valley Organic Garden

Mrs Mead was happy to share an insight into the South West with the rest of the world at Chelsea.

She said: "The experience of being part of Chelsea has surpassed anything I expected and to win the People’s Choice Award is the most amazing end to the week.

"We are so pleased that the garden captured the imagination of the public and that we could share our little slice of Somerset with the world.

"We have been growing and farming organically for 25 years and we know the huge benefits it has for the environment, but now it seems that awareness of these benefits is growing.

"If our moment in the spotlight has helped inspire people to start taking steps toward going organic in their own gardens, then that’s a huge win for nature, our soil and our environment.”