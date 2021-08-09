Weston Beach Race to return in October

Published: 8:10 AM August 9, 2021

Weston Beach Race is returning to the town in October to celebrate its 38th anniversary.

The beach race was postponed last year due to the pandemic, but RHL Activities and North Somerset Council are delighted to announce the return of the high octane event.

The off-road race brings thousands of people into the town to watch the spectacle, as riders battle it out on the sand dunes.

Racers took to the seafront to take part in the annual event - Credit: Archant

Weston Beach Race will run from October 1-3 with riders taking on the 7km course and the famous 2km start straight.

Cllr Mark Canniford, North Somerset Council’s executive member for placemaking and economy said: “After such a difficult year for the events industry, we’re delighted to see the beach race returning for its 38th year. As well as being a fantastic spectacle for the whole family to enjoy, it provides a welcome boost for local businesses at what can often be a quieter time of year.

“Weston has been the home of the beach race for 38 years. Our wonderful beach is the perfect location for the event and we look forward to continuing to work with organisers RHL Activities to ensure it returns to Weston for many more years to come.”

The rider entry system is now live on the RHL website and there are limited tickets for the event, due to Covid restrictions.

Gareth Hockey, director of RHL Activities, said: “It’s been a long wait; however, we are in final preparation for the Weston Beach Race and celebrating its 38th year.

"As you can imagine with the pandemic, a lot of preparation has gone into getting the go-ahead for the event by my team and I would like to thank North Somerset Council for their continued support in the event. There will be announcements made in due course around the event and I hope to see you all there in October.”



More announcements on the event are expected in the coming weeks and fans can keep up to date through Weston Beach Race on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



For more information, log on to www.rhlactivities.com