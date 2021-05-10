Weston pub launches eating challenge to win £100 bar tab

Published: 4:59 PM May 10, 2021 Updated: 5:28 PM May 10, 2021

A Weston pub is inviting customers to take on a burger challenge to win a £100 bar tab.

The Walnut Tree, in Winterstoke Road, started the challenge as a bit of fun, but landlord Frank Sprackman says interest in the dare has ‘exploded’.

The Walnut Burger Challenge comprises three beef burgers, four southern fried chicken strips, four bacon rashers, one sausage, pulled pork, a fried egg, a hash brown, cheese, a bun, crispy onions, salad, barbecue sauce and just under a kilogram of chips – all for £24.95.

Participants must eat everything to be in with a chance of winning, and the fastest challenger wins. The contest closes on June 21.

As well as setting an eating challenge, the pub has bought extra tables to enable more people to eat outside, and installed a pergola to protect customers on rainy days.

Frank said: “Business has been doing very well since opening and I have now doubled our tables with a total of 26 outside tables to cater for the influx of new faces visiting, which is great to see the local community supporting a local family pub.

“We’re now also all set for opening inside, with the similar rules as the current outside, sticking to the six to a table and full table service.

“Outdoors will remain very similar, although we will accommodate party groups of 30, providing these are for functions or special events."

Frank took over the pub with his wife in January 2020, but just three months later, the country went into lockdown.

The couple, who have five children, are delighted to be able to reopen again and have thanked the people of Weston for their support.

Frank said: “We are very excited to be welcoming people back into the pub. It’s been a hard four to five weeks, with weather going against us on a few occasions, but with inside opening, this will no longer be an issue.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride so far this year, but the end is near for us in hospitality and it’s looking bright all round with everyone enjoying being back in the beer gardens. Let’s hope it continues.”

