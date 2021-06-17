News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Valley Fest to go ahead with Texas as headliner

Vicky Angear

Published: 3:15 PM June 17, 2021    Updated: 3:23 PM June 17, 2021
Texas to headline at Valley Fest.

A popular family-friendly music festival is set to go ahead, despite a delay to lockdown easing. 

Organisers of Valley Fest have confirmed they are forging ahead with their plans to hold the festival from July 29-August 1 following the Government announcement on June 14. 

Festival founder, Luke Hasell, and his team say they are confident the four-week delay to Freedom Day and an expanded vaccination programme will mean restrictions can be fully lifted on July 29. 

More: Top chefs and live-fire stage set for Valley Fest.

Valley Fest, which is held alongside the picturesque Chew Valley Lake, is billed as the ‘best-tasting music festival in the South West’. 

Valley Fest is taking place in Chew Magna this summer.

Travis was set to headline the event, but had to pull out last month due to ongoing travel and quarantine regulations. 

Texas will now be headlining, along with Deacon Blue and Sophie Ellis-Bextor. The festival will also showcase the region’s finest produce – from charcuterie to cheddars and ciders to sausages. 

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be performing at the event.

Luke said: “It’s going to be close but we’ve come this far, and if safe and possible, we are utterly committed to having everyone back in the field this summer.  

“We expect a Government announcement a week before July 19 to confirm restrictions are being lifted. At this point, we will give you a full and final confirmation that the event can go ahead.” 

Valley Fest, which is held on Luke’s organic farm in Chew Magna, is now in its sixth year. 

This year’s line-up includes big names and rising stars such as My BABY, The Allergies, The Blockheads, The Snuts, Toploader, The Cuban Brothers, Beans on Toast and Oh My God! It’s the Church. 

Over the weekend, guests can also see Great British Bake Off stars Chetna Makan and Briony May Williams; Josh Eggleton from Michelin-Starred Pony and Trap, Rob Howell from Root Bristol; and chef and author, Olia Hercules. 

Valley Fest in Chew Magna.

Culinary heroes and heroines from across the UK will be cooking up a storm day and night in the spectacular open-sided, feasting tipis. 

A live-fire stage is also being introduced this year, showcasing the best ingredients from Wales and the South West. 

Adult weekend tickets are currently £175 (plus booking fee) and can be bought from www.valleyfest.co.uk.  When these run out, tier five tickets will be priced at £195. 

Should the event not go ahead, ticket holders will be offered a rollover to 2022 or refunded. 

