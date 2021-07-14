News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Valley Fest to go ahead

Vicky Angear

Published: 8:25 AM July 14, 2021   
Valley Fest

Valley Fest in Chew Magna. - Credit: Ania Shrimpton

Organisers have confirmed Valley Fest will go ahead following the Government’s announcement that restrictions will ease on July 19. 

The popular family festival is billed as the ‘best-tasting music festival in the South West’ and it takes place alongside the picturesque Chew Valley Lake, next to Community Farm in Chew Magna. 

More: Valley Fest to go ahead with Texas as headliner.

Texas is headlining the event, while acts including Deacon Blue, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Toploader and The Blockheads will also be performing. 

Fine food producers will also be there in abundance, and festival-goers can enjoy everything from charcuterie to cider, street food to sit-down feasts. 

Organisers have taken a number of precautions to ensure the safety of guests by adding an extra field for more space, no enclosed or tented venues, and cashless transactions to reduce queuing. 

Valley Fest runs from July 29 to August 1, and the festival will open from noon on the Thursday to make the most of the celebrations. 

There are still a few tickets available. To book, log on to valleyfest.co.uk 


