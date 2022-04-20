Series of cultural events announced for summer in Weston

The Tropicana will host the What's Next programme - Credit: Google Maps

A series of cultural events will run alongside the See Monster attraction in Weston this summer.

The programme, called What's Next?, will feature theatre, live music, food, exhibitions, art and much more at the Tropicana’s indoor spaces, running parallel with the See Monster's tenure.

Weston's iconic seafront landmark and hub of arts and culture has hosted such global superstars including Hollywood legends Laurel and Hardy and world-renowned street artist Banksy over the decades.

Now, with a focus on education, wellbeing, and the creative arts, the What's Next programme will offer a full cultural offer throughout the summer.

"Culture with a twist," said a spokesperson. "The raw materials of the industrial past have run dry, in their place are the raw materials of the twenty first century; creativity, ideas and changing the world.

"Looking out over the Atlantic, What's Next? is a unique programme of events, with a location like no other.

"Through the lens of education, wellbeing and the creative arts, the programme focuses on what the future holds, what we can learn and what legacy we can create."

The programme is delivered by North Somerset Council in partnership with local creative consultants.

Visit whatsnextfest.com.

The See Monster is coming to Weston this summer - Credit: New Substance



