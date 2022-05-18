PICTURES: More than a dozen cars damaged in Weston arson attacks
Published: 12:46 PM May 18, 2022
- Credit: Charlie Williams/Archant
Police say around 14 cars were damaged in arson attacks in Weston overnight.
The incidents took place between 4am and 5.50am this morning (May 18) in streets around Weston.
Officers are continuing the hunt for those responsible today, reviewing CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries.
Here are pictures of some of the damaged vehicles, by Mercury reporter, Charlie Williams:
Wooler Road
Kewstoke Road
Gerard Road
Cecil Road
