News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

PICTURES: More than a dozen cars damaged in Weston arson attacks

person

Paul Jones

Published: 12:46 PM May 18, 2022
A damaged van in Cecil Road, Weston, after arson attacks

A damaged van in Cecil Road, Weston, after arson attacks - Credit: Charlie Williams/Archant

Police say around 14 cars were damaged in arson attacks in Weston overnight.

The incidents took place between 4am and 5.50am this morning (May 18) in streets around Weston.

Officers are continuing the hunt for those responsible today, reviewing CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

Here are pictures of some of the damaged vehicles, by Mercury reporter, Charlie Williams:

Wooler Road

Damaged cars in Wooler Road, Weston, after arson attacks

Damaged cars in Wooler Road, Weston, after arson attacks - Credit: Charlie Williams/Archant

Damaged cars in Wooler Road, Weston

Damaged cars in Wooler Road, Weston - Credit: Charlie Williams/Archant

Kewstoke Road

Another damaged car in Kewstoke Road, Weston

Another damaged car in Kewstoke Road, Weston - Credit: Charlie Williams/Archant

Damaged cars in Kewstoke Road, Weston

Damaged cars in Kewstoke Road, Weston - Credit: Charlie Williams/Archant

Gerard Road

Car damaged in Gerard Road Weston after arson attacks

A car damaged in Gerard Road - Credit: Charlie Williams/Archant

Cecil Road

A damaged van in Cecil Road, Weston, after arson attacks

A damaged van in Cecil Road, Weston, after arson attacks - Credit: Charlie Williams/Archant

READ MORE: Nine cars damaged in Weston arson spree
READ MORE: Police hunt people behind arson attacks in Weston



Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

The Great War Teamat the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/

Weston Air Festival

Full line-up of Weston Air Show revealed

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
How to book tickets for Weston's Oktoberfest.

Unlicensed security guard fined over Oktoberfest work

Paul Jones

person
The entrance to Homestead Park in Wookey Hole

Plan for nine homes near tourist attraction refused

Daniel Mumby

Logo Icon
The van was completely destroyed by fire in Yatton

Van destroyed by fire on busy village route

Paul Jones

person