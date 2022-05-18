PICTURES: More than a dozen cars damaged in Weston arson attacks

A damaged van in Cecil Road, Weston, after arson attacks - Credit: Charlie Williams/Archant

Police say around 14 cars were damaged in arson attacks in Weston overnight.

The incidents took place between 4am and 5.50am this morning (May 18) in streets around Weston.

Officers are continuing the hunt for those responsible today, reviewing CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

Here are pictures of some of the damaged vehicles, by Mercury reporter, Charlie Williams:

Wooler Road

Damaged cars in Wooler Road, Weston, after arson attacks - Credit: Charlie Williams/Archant

Damaged cars in Wooler Road, Weston - Credit: Charlie Williams/Archant

Kewstoke Road

Another damaged car in Kewstoke Road, Weston - Credit: Charlie Williams/Archant

Damaged cars in Kewstoke Road, Weston - Credit: Charlie Williams/Archant

Gerard Road

A car damaged in Gerard Road - Credit: Charlie Williams/Archant

Cecil Road

A damaged van in Cecil Road, Weston, after arson attacks - Credit: Charlie Williams/Archant

