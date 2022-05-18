Police hunt suspected arsonist after rampage in Weston

Police are hunting the suspected arsonists in Weston - Credit: Archant

Police are hunting suspected arsonists after a number of vehicles were damaged by fire in Weston overnight.

The Avon and Somerset Police drone was deployed as part of the search after fires started being reported at around 4am today (May 18).

A police spokesperson said the fires were being treated as 'suspicious'.

"Officers were called by a member of the public at just after 4am today (Wednesday 18 May) to attend the Wooler Road area following a report of vehicles on fire," they said.

"At this time we’re aware of around 14 vehicles damaged by fire with incidents also reported in Gerard Road, Arundell Road, Upper Church Road, Cecil Road and Kewstoke Road.

"Officers have carried out extensive searches of the area and the drone has been deployed to aid in the search for the person, or people, responsible.

"At this stage we don’t believe the fires are targeted, and appear to have been carried out indiscriminately.

"Thankfully there have been no reports of injuries."

Officers will be reviewing CCTV, carrying out house-to-house enquiries and conducting a thorough investigation alongside the Avon Fire & Rescue Service, they added.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the affected areas, or has any other information which would help the investigation, should contact police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222117183.