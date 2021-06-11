Freedom Day: Should we come out of lockdown on June 21?
Freedom Day - when remaining coronavirus restrictions end in England - is in sight, but council leaders and members of the public have voiced their opinion on whether we should come out of lockdown on June 21.
The spread of the Delta variant - the Covid-19 variant first identified in India - is now throwing Step 4 of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown into question, and plans to delay or scale down the easing of restrictions are reportedly being considered by ministers.
Downing Street has confirmed plans for lifting all coronavirus restrictions will be outlined on Monday.
Deputy leader of North Somerset Council, Mike Bell, said lockdown should be delayed due to a rising number of newly-identified cases in North Somerset.
He added: “This week, we have seen quite a few new cases of coronavirus in North Somerset, where the case rate is more than 17 per 100,000, double what we had a week ago.
“It’s still below the national average, but with more people mixing together, particularly indoors, we’re seeing infections rise and it’s absolutely right that we delay Step 4 of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown for a bit longer.”
Councillor Bell also urged the public to keep taking up coronavirus vaccinations when offered, wash hands regularly, keep distance from others and wear face masks to push down infection rates in the area.
The Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times also asked members of the public if lockdown restrictions should be eased on June 21, which received mixed reactions.
Some people said they're looking forward to restrictions lifting as ‘we’ve all had enough’, others argued that due to a rise in coronavirus cases in schools, recently seen at Clevedon School, that the lockdown should be delayed ‘for a bit longer’.
In England, the R rate has jumped as high as 1.4, meaning new infections are rising between three and six per cent per day.
Public Health England has also estimated that the Delta variant now accounts for more than 90 per cent of new cases in England and cases of the variant have trebled in a week.