News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Freedom Day: Should we come out of lockdown on June 21? 

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 4:15 PM June 11, 2021    Updated: 4:51 PM June 11, 2021
The deputy leader of North Somerset Council confirmed that coronavirus cases are rising in the district.

The deputy leader of North Somerset Council confirmed that coronavirus cases are rising in the district. - Credit: Archant

Freedom Day - when remaining coronavirus restrictions end in England - is in sight, but council leaders and members of the public have voiced their opinion on whether we should come out of lockdown on June 21.

The spread of the Delta variant - the Covid-19 variant first identified in India - is now throwing Step 4 of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown into question, and plans to delay or scale down the easing of restrictions are reportedly being considered by ministers.

MORE: Question health leaders on Covid ahead of freedom day

Downing Street has confirmed plans for lifting all coronavirus restrictions will be outlined on Monday.  

Deputy leader of North Somerset Council, Mike Bell, said lockdown should be delayed due to a rising number of newly-identified cases in North Somerset.  

Mike Bell.

Mike Bell. - Credit: Sub

He added: “This week, we have seen quite a few new cases of coronavirus in North Somerset, where the case rate is more than 17 per 100,000, double what we had a week ago.  

“It’s still below the national average, but with more people mixing together, particularly indoors, we’re seeing infections rise and it’s absolutely right that we delay Step 4 of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown for a bit longer.” 

MORE: Covid-19: Number of Delta variant cases in North Somerset

Councillor Bell also urged the public to keep taking up coronavirus vaccinations when offered, wash hands regularly, keep distance from others and wear face masks to push down infection rates in the area.

Most Read

  1. 1 Beauty spot damaged as visitors use nature reserve as toilet
  2. 2 Where is the best fish and chips shop in Weston-super-Mare?
  3. 3 Covid-19: Number of Delta variant cases in North Somerset
  1. 4 Woman dies at Weston cemetery
  2. 5 Beautiful three-bedroom penthouse, with panoramic views over Weston
  3. 6 Tuk-tuks to provide tourist information service in Weston
  4. 7 Great-great-grandmother from Weston celebrates a century
  5. 8 Bus service reinstated - but problems over speed limits on roads remain
  6. 9 £1m funding bid to make Weston police station redevelopment viable
  7. 10 When to watch partial solar eclipse in North Somerset

The Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times also asked members of the public if lockdown restrictions should be eased on June 21, which received mixed reactions.  

Weston's beach

People are being urged to take care as they meet up with loved ones and travel during the holidays. - Credit: Archant

Some people said they're looking forward to restrictions lifting as ‘we’ve all had enough’, others argued that due to a rise in coronavirus cases in schools, recently seen at Clevedon School, that the lockdown should be delayed ‘for a bit longer’. 

MORE: Clevedon School orders year groups to self-isolate after Covid outbreak

In England, the R rate has jumped as high as 1.4, meaning new infections are rising between three and six per cent per day.  

Public Health England has also estimated that the Delta variant now accounts for more than 90 per cent of new cases in England and cases of the variant have trebled in a week. 

Coronavirus
Lockdown Easing
North Somerset Council
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Steven Paul Craig, aged 57, of Brailsford Crescent in York, has been charged with murdering Jacqueline Kirk. 

Man charged with murder after woman dies 21 years after being set on fire

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Tonnes of litter left on Weston beach after bank holiday

North Somerset Council

Tonnes of rubbish collected in Weston after busy bank holiday

Carrington Walker

person
The incident occurred in Wolvershill Road.

Witness appeal after altercation between drivers

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Emergency vehicles on Hildesheim Bridge yesterday.

South Western Ambulance Service

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hildesheim Bridge 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon