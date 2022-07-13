News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
IN PICTURES: See Monster at Weston beach

Charlie Williams

Published: 5:02 PM July 13, 2022
See Monster is rolled along the sand to the Tropicana in Weston. Picture: Steve Poulsom.

See Monster is rolled along the sand to the Tropicana in Weston. Picture: Steve Poulsom. - Credit: stevepoulsomphotography.com

See Monster has arrived in Weston.

After a long wait, the huge 25-metre high North Sea platform, turned art installation, was delivered by barge in the early hours of this morning (June 13).

See Monster was rolled by a special transporter along Weston beach. 

See Monster was rolled by a special transporter along Weston beach. - Credit: New Substance

The platform weighs 450 tonnes and will soon be lifted onto the already installed legs at the Tropicana over the course of this week. Once completed, the structure will be 33-metres tall, around the height of the Grand Atlantic Hotel on Weston's seafront. 

From 6am onwards, crowds began to form outside the Tropicana to watch the monster get beached, and then rolled along the sand using a self-propelled mobile transporter.

See Monster arrived by barge. Picture: Steve Poulsom.

See Monster arrived by barge. Picture: Steve Poulsom. - Credit: stevepoulsomphotography.com

National television and radio crews from BBC Breakfast and Radio Bristol, and ITV have filmed today to watch its arrival. 

The See Monster is a decommissioned gas platform which was in service for 20 years in the North Sea. It will now feature as the main attraction of the Unboxed: Creativity in the UK festival.

See Monster off the coast of Weston.

See Monster off the coast of Weston. - Credit: New Substance

On the structure will be a 10-metre waterfall, an amphitheatre, a classroom and even a slide. 

Originally hoped to open for 10 weeks in July, See Monster is now expected to open in late August and close at the end of October.

View of See Monster and the barge from Weston beach. Picture: Steve Poulsom.

View of See Monster and the barge from Weston beach. Picture: Steve Poulsom. - Credit: stevepoulsomphotography.com

Onlookers watch See Monster's arrival.

Onlookers watch See Monster's arrival. - Credit: Archant

See Monster up close. 

See Monster up close. - Credit: Archant

See Monster from the promenade at Weston.

See Monster from the promenade at Weston. - Credit: Archant

BBC camera crews film at the Tropicana ahead of See Monster's arrival in Weston.

BBC camera crews film at the Tropicana ahead of See Monster's arrival in Weston. - Credit: Archant

People watch See Monster's arrival.

People watch See Monster's arrival. - Credit: Archant


