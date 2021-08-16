Jack Holmes: Weston AFC sign central midfielder from Slimbridge AFC

Published: 3:00 PM August 16, 2021

Jack Holmes, right, in action for for Brimscombe & Thrupp. - Credit: Gloucestershire Live

Weston AFC have made their fourth signing of the summer with the capture of Jack Holmes from Slimbridge AFC.

The Seagulls have already brought in Jordan Bastin after his release from Tiverton Town and Jay Murray from Clevedon Town as well as the re-signing of Jason Pope following his departure from Bath City.

Central midfielder Holmes, who can play right-back and centre-back, was involved for the Swans in Weston's 4-0 win over the Southern League Division One South side.

"Jack is a good player and we are looking forward to working with him," manager Scott Bartlett told the club's website.

“It was difficult timing from Slimbridge’s perspective and I’d like to thank them for helping it happen.”

Holmes played under Bartlett for Forest Green Rovers, where he played for the League Two side's Academy between 2014 and 2016 before signing for Brimscombe & Thrupp.

After one year with the Hellenic League Premier Division side, Holmes moved to America to study at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami, where he was crowned Player of the Year in his first season.

Holmes rejoined The Lilywhites ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, after the completion of his studies, before moving to Slimbridge last month.

He said: "I’m absolutely buzzing to sign; I just can’t wait to get going really."

Holmes is in contention to make his debut against Merthyr on Tuesday in Weston AFC's first home game of the Southern Premier South season after not being included in the squad for The Seagulls opening day 1-0 win at Kings Langley on Saturday.